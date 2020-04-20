Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

LawCall: Attorneys Are Still At Work

Attorney Michael Timberlake discusses how courts and judges are proceeding during this coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 11:47 AM
Updated: Apr 20, 2020 11:47 AM
Posted By: Dave Keller
Huntsville
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 4961

Reported Deaths: 165
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson68225
Mobile66128
Lee30814
Shelby2687
Chambers24513
Montgomery2263
Madison1994
Tallapoosa19512
Marshall1494
Tuscaloosa1451
Baldwin1122
Etowah987
Walker850
Calhoun712
Houston662
Elmore631
Marion615
Coffee590
St. Clair540
Randolph533
Morgan470
Wilcox471
Talladega461
Russell430
DeKalb422
Cullman420
Chilton410
Limestone400
Pickens380
Jackson382
Pike370
Sumter360
Greene290
Lowndes280
Bibb280
Marengo261
Autauga262
Hale251
Dallas252
Macon252
Clarke240
Lauderdale234
Coosa221
Covington221
Blount210
Barbour200
Dale200
Clay180
Henry170
Franklin170
Washington161
Colbert161
Choctaw140
Escambia140
Butler140
Cherokee120
Cleburne121
Conecuh100
Perry90
Lawrence90
Winston90
Bullock90
Monroe91
Lamar80
Crenshaw60
Geneva40
Fayette40
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7070

Reported Deaths: 148
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby177835
Davidson163819
Sumner50930
Williamson3486
Rutherford3096
Out of TN2741
Knox1944
Wilson1811
Montgomery1192
Hamilton11612
Robertson1130
Putnam952
Unassigned880
Madison860
Bedford712
Cumberland570
Tipton560
Blount463
Washington460
Sullivan451
Dickson450
Fayette451
Bradley371
Maury340
Macon333
Gibson310
Greene302
Dyer280
Marion281
Hawkins272
Franklin261
Grundy251
Sevier241
Loudon220
Cheatham220
Trousdale221
Coffee200
Marshall161
Anderson161
Lawrence150
Lauderdale150
Jefferson151
Carroll150
Haywood131
Smith131
Campbell121
Scott110
Cocke110
Monroe101
Lincoln100
DeKalb100
Obion91
McNairy90
Henry90
Bledsoe90
Roane80
Hamblen81
Weakley80
Cannon80
Chester80
Overton70
Hardeman70
Humphreys70
Stewart60
McMinn60
Jackson60
Perry60
Carter51
Crockett50
Claiborne50
Clay50
Warren50
Morgan50
Polk50
Giles50
Henderson40
Lake40
Decatur40
Houston40
White40
Benton40
Hardin40
Fentress40
Grainger40
Meigs30
Union30
Sequatchie30
Rhea20
Moore20
Wayne20
Johnson20
Hickman20
Lewis20
Van Buren10
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events