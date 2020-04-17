Army Base Adjusting To Challenges From Coronavirus

The Redstone Arsenal Garrision Commander says there are challenges in dealing with the coronavirus, but that supporting the base's mission is essential
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|651
|24
|Mobile
|621
|24
|Lee
|301
|12
|Shelby
|248
|8
|Chambers
|236
|11
|Madison
|217
|4
|Montgomery
|207
|5
|Tallapoosa
|160
|9
|Tuscaloosa
|152
|0
|Marshall
|122
|4
|Baldwin
|103
|2
|Etowah
|87
|8
|Walker
|83
|0
|Houston
|64
|3
|Calhoun
|63
|2
|Marion
|61
|4
|Elmore
|54
|1
|Cullman
|53
|1
|St. Clair
|52
|0
|Coffee
|51
|0
|Randolph
|51
|4
|Morgan
|46
|0
|Talladega
|42
|1
|Wilcox
|40
|0
|Limestone
|40
|0
|Chilton
|37
|0
|Russell
|35
|0
|DeKalb
|34
|2
|Sumter
|33
|0
|Jackson
|32
|2
|Pickens
|32
|0
|Pike
|29
|0
|Autauga
|26
|2
|Lowndes
|25
|0
|Macon
|24
|2
|Clarke
|24
|0
|Greene
|24
|0
|Bibb
|24
|0
|Marengo
|24
|1
|Lauderdale
|23
|4
|Hale
|22
|0
|Dallas
|21
|2
|Blount
|20
|0
|Coosa
|20
|1
|Covington
|19
|1
|Franklin
|18
|1
|Butler
|16
|0
|Henry
|16
|0
|Barbour
|15
|0
|Dale
|14
|0
|Washington
|14
|1
|Escambia
|14
|0
|Clay
|14
|0
|Choctaw
|13
|0
|Colbert
|13
|1
|Cleburne
|12
|0
|Cherokee
|12
|0
|Winston
|9
|0
|Perry
|9
|0
|Lawrence
|8
|0
|Bullock
|8
|0
|Conecuh
|8
|0
|Monroe
|7
|1
|Lamar
|7
|0
|Crenshaw
|5
|0
|Fayette
|4
|0
|Geneva
|2
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|1492
|33
|Davidson
|1307
|19
|Sumner
|491
|28
|Williamson
|324
|5
|Rutherford
|271
|6
|Out of TN
|250
|1
|Unassigned
|209
|0
|Knox
|182
|4
|Wilson
|161
|1
|Hamilton
|110
|11
|Montgomery
|102
|2
|Robertson
|95
|0
|Putnam
|93
|2
|Madison
|73
|0
|Cumberland
|55
|0
|Tipton
|54
|0
|Washington
|46
|0
|Blount
|46
|3
|Sullivan
|45
|1
|Fayette
|42
|1
|Bedford
|40
|2
|Dickson
|39
|0
|Bradley
|35
|1
|Maury
|33
|0
|Macon
|30
|3
|Greene
|29
|2
|Marion
|27
|1
|Hawkins
|26
|2
|Grundy
|25
|1
|Gibson
|25
|0
|Dyer
|24
|0
|Franklin
|23
|1
|Sevier
|22
|0
|Cheatham
|20
|0
|Trousdale
|19
|1
|Loudon
|19
|0
|Coffee
|17
|0
|Jefferson
|16
|1
|Anderson
|16
|1
|Lawrence
|15
|0
|Carroll
|13
|0
|Lauderdale
|12
|0
|Marshall
|12
|1
|Campbell
|12
|1
|Haywood
|12
|1
|Cocke
|11
|0
|Smith
|11
|1
|Scott
|11
|0
|DeKalb
|10
|0
|McNairy
|9
|0
|Monroe
|9
|1
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Obion
|8
|1
|Cannon
|8
|0
|Henry
|8
|0
|Roane
|7
|0
|Hardeman
|7
|0
|Bledsoe
|7
|0
|Hamblen
|7
|1
|Overton
|7
|0
|McMinn
|6
|0
|Perry
|6
|0
|Jackson
|6
|0
|Chester
|6
|0
|Weakley
|6
|0
|Carter
|5
|1
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|Polk
|5
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Giles
|5
|0
|Morgan
|5
|0
|Houston
|4
|0
|Lake
|4
|0
|Warren
|4
|0
|Stewart
|4
|0
|Hardin
|4
|0
|Humphreys
|4
|0
|Fentress
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Benton
|4
|0
|Grainger
|4
|0
|Meigs
|3
|0
|Decatur
|3
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Sequatchie
|3
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0
|Hickman
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Henderson
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|1
|0
|Van Buren
|1
|0
|Moore
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0
|Crockett
|0
|0
|Rhea
|0
|0