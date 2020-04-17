Federal Guidelines

Plan to reopen economy
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|634
|22
|Mobile
|577
|22
|Lee
|292
|12
|Shelby
|243
|7
|Chambers
|231
|11
|Madison
|198
|4
|Montgomery
|197
|5
|Tallapoosa
|158
|7
|Tuscaloosa
|132
|0
|Marshall
|114
|2
|Baldwin
|101
|2
|Etowah
|86
|8
|Walker
|84
|0
|Calhoun
|62
|0
|Marion
|59
|4
|Houston
|57
|3
|Elmore
|54
|0
|St. Clair
|49
|0
|Coffee
|47
|0
|Randolph
|46
|4
|Morgan
|44
|0
|Cullman
|40
|1
|Talladega
|40
|1
|Wilcox
|39
|0
|Limestone
|38
|0
|Chilton
|37
|0
|Jackson
|32
|2
|Russell
|32
|0
|DeKalb
|32
|1
|Sumter
|31
|0
|Pickens
|30
|0
|Pike
|27
|0
|Autauga
|26
|1
|Clarke
|24
|0
|Marengo
|24
|1
|Lowndes
|24
|0
|Lauderdale
|22
|4
|Bibb
|22
|0
|Dallas
|21
|2
|Macon
|21
|2
|Hale
|21
|0
|Greene
|20
|0
|Coosa
|20
|1
|Covington
|18
|0
|Blount
|18
|0
|Franklin
|17
|1
|Henry
|15
|0
|Dale
|14
|0
|Barbour
|14
|0
|Clay
|14
|0
|Choctaw
|13
|0
|Washington
|13
|1
|Cleburne
|12
|0
|Colbert
|12
|1
|Escambia
|11
|0
|Cherokee
|11
|0
|Butler
|11
|0
|Perry
|8
|0
|Conecuh
|8
|0
|Lawrence
|8
|0
|Bullock
|8
|0
|Lamar
|7
|0
|Winston
|7
|0
|Monroe
|7
|1
|Crenshaw
|5
|0
|Fayette
|4
|0
|Geneva
|2
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|1508
|32
|Davidson
|1492
|19
|Sumner
|478
|27
|Williamson
|321
|5
|Rutherford
|269
|6
|Out of TN
|243
|1
|Unassigned
|197
|0
|Knox
|179
|4
|Wilson
|155
|1
|Hamilton
|109
|11
|Montgomery
|102
|2
|Robertson
|94
|0
|Putnam
|93
|0
|Madison
|75
|0
|Tipton
|53
|0
|Cumberland
|53
|0
|Blount
|47
|3
|Washington
|45
|0
|Sullivan
|43
|1
|Fayette
|39
|1
|Dickson
|37
|0
|Bradley
|33
|1
|Maury
|33
|0
|Bedford
|33
|2
|Macon
|29
|3
|Greene
|28
|2
|Marion
|27
|1
|Hawkins
|26
|2
|Gibson
|24
|0
|Dyer
|24
|0
|Grundy
|24
|1
|Franklin
|23
|1
|Sevier
|22
|0
|Trousdale
|19
|1
|Cheatham
|19
|0
|Loudon
|18
|0
|Anderson
|16
|1
|Jefferson
|16
|1
|Lawrence
|15
|0
|Carroll
|13
|0
|Coffee
|13
|0
|Lauderdale
|12
|0
|Campbell
|12
|1
|Haywood
|12
|1
|Scott
|11
|0
|DeKalb
|10
|0
|Smith
|10
|1
|Monroe
|9
|0
|McNairy
|9
|0
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Marshall
|9
|1
|Henry
|8
|0
|Obion
|8
|1
|Cocke
|8
|0
|Hamblen
|7
|1
|Overton
|7
|0
|Bledsoe
|7
|0
|Cannon
|7
|0
|Hardeman
|7
|0
|Roane
|6
|0
|Chester
|6
|0
|Weakley
|6
|0
|Jackson
|6
|0
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|Polk
|5
|0
|Perry
|5
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Morgan
|5
|0
|McMinn
|5
|0
|Giles
|4
|0
|Humphreys
|4
|0
|Hardin
|4
|0
|Stewart
|4
|0
|Carter
|4
|1
|Lake
|4
|0
|Warren
|4
|0
|Houston
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Benton
|4
|0
|Grainger
|4
|0
|Sequatchie
|3
|0
|Fentress
|3
|0
|Decatur
|3
|0
|Meigs
|3
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Hickman
|2
|0
|Henderson
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|1
|0
|Van Buren
|1
|0
|Moore
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0
|Crockett
|0
|0
|Rhea
|0
|0