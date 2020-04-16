Rapid Coronavirus Testing At Travel Boarding Sites

As part of the rapidly changing "new normal", testing will be picking up at travel boarding sites.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|625
|17
|Mobile
|548
|17
|Lee
|269
|12
|Shelby
|237
|7
|Chambers
|221
|10
|Madison
|191
|3
|Montgomery
|174
|5
|Tuscaloosa
|128
|0
|Tallapoosa
|127
|7
|Marshall
|106
|2
|Baldwin
|91
|2
|Walker
|84
|0
|Etowah
|78
|7
|Calhoun
|62
|0
|Marion
|58
|4
|Houston
|54
|2
|Elmore
|47
|0
|St. Clair
|47
|0
|Randolph
|45
|4
|Morgan
|42
|0
|Coffee
|40
|0
|Cullman
|40
|1
|Talladega
|38
|1
|Limestone
|37
|0
|Chilton
|35
|0
|Wilcox
|34
|0
|Jackson
|31
|2
|Russell
|30
|0
|DeKalb
|29
|0
|Sumter
|28
|0
|Pickens
|26
|0
|Pike
|24
|0
|Autauga
|24
|1
|Marengo
|23
|1
|Lauderdale
|22
|4
|Clarke
|21
|0
|Lowndes
|20
|0
|Macon
|19
|2
|Coosa
|19
|1
|Dallas
|18
|2
|Bibb
|18
|0
|Hale
|18
|0
|Greene
|18
|0
|Blount
|17
|0
|Covington
|17
|0
|Henry
|14
|0
|Clay
|14
|0
|Franklin
|14
|1
|Barbour
|12
|0
|Cleburne
|12
|0
|Washington
|12
|1
|Dale
|12
|0
|Choctaw
|12
|0
|Colbert
|11
|1
|Escambia
|9
|0
|Butler
|9
|0
|Cherokee
|9
|0
|Lawrence
|8
|0
|Bullock
|8
|0
|Perry
|7
|0
|Monroe
|7
|1
|Lamar
|7
|0
|Conecuh
|5
|0
|Winston
|4
|0
|Fayette
|4
|0
|Crenshaw
|3
|0
|Geneva
|2
|0
|Shelby
|1359
|26
|Davidson
|1237
|18
|Sumner
|466
|27
|Williamson
|322
|5
|Out of TN
|260
|1
|Rutherford
|253
|6
|Knox
|174
|4
|Wilson
|145
|1
|Unassigned
|136
|0
|Hamilton
|110
|11
|Montgomery
|102
|2
|Putnam
|92
|0
|Robertson
|88
|0
|Madison
|73
|0
|Tipton
|52
|0
|Cumberland
|51
|0
|Blount
|47
|3
|Washington
|44
|0
|Sullivan
|43
|1
|Fayette
|37
|0
|Dickson
|33
|0
|Maury
|33
|0
|Bradley
|33
|1
|Greene
|27
|2
|Macon
|27
|2
|Marion
|26
|1
|Bedford
|25
|2
|Hawkins
|24
|2
|Franklin
|23
|1
|Grundy
|23
|1
|Sevier
|22
|0
|Dyer
|22
|0
|Gibson
|21
|0
|Trousdale
|20
|1
|Cheatham
|19
|0
|Loudon
|17
|0
|Jefferson
|16
|0
|Lawrence
|15
|0
|Anderson
|15
|1
|Haywood
|12
|1
|Carroll
|12
|0
|Campbell
|12
|0
|Coffee
|12
|0
|Scott
|10
|0
|Smith
|10
|0
|DeKalb
|10
|0
|Marshall
|9
|1
|McNairy
|9
|0
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Monroe
|9
|0
|Lauderdale
|9
|0
|Bledsoe
|8
|0
|Obion
|8
|1
|Henry
|8
|0
|Hardeman
|7
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Cannon
|7
|0
|Morgan
|6
|0
|Weakley
|6
|0
|Hamblen
|6
|1
|Cocke
|5
|0
|Polk
|5
|0
|Overton
|5
|0
|Roane
|5
|0
|Chester
|5
|0
|Claiborne
|5
|0
|McMinn
|5
|0
|Stewart
|4
|0
|Clay
|4
|0
|Warren
|4
|0
|Grainger
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Benton
|4
|0
|Perry
|4
|0
|Lake
|4
|0
|Humphreys
|4
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Houston
|3
|0
|Meigs
|3
|0
|Carter
|3
|1
|Decatur
|3
|0
|Sequatchie
|3
|0
|Fentress
|3
|0
|Giles
|3
|0
|Hickman
|2
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0
|Henderson
|2
|0
|Hardin
|2
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Unicoi
|1
|0
|Van Buren
|1
|0
|Hancock
|0
|0
|Moore
|0
|0
|Crockett
|0
|0
|Rhea
|0
|0