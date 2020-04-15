News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Feeding America
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Feeding America
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Flood Warning
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Contact Tracing Finds Those Exposed To Coronoavirus
Breken Terry reports after learning what contact tracing is and how it affects you.
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 5:48 PM
Updated: Apr 15, 2020 5:48 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots
Huntsville
Clear
60°
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
63°
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
57°
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
59°
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
59°
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Police, FBI serve search warrant for drugs in south Huntsville; 1 in custody
3,953 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
Marshall County brings in mobile morgues in case coronavirus deaths spike
Huntsville bar owner discusses customer's concerns whenever businesses reopen
4,006 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
Huntsville man arrested for chase that injured two state troopers
Gov. Ivey, coronavirus task force working on plan to reopen Alabama
4,075 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
3,970 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
Community Events