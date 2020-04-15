Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Police, FBI serve search warrant for drugs in south Huntsville; 1 in custody

Police, FBI serve search warrant for drugs in south Huntsville; 1 in custody

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 12:46 PM
Updated: Apr 15, 2020 12:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events