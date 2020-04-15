Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Wednesday Fast Cast

Wednesday Morning's Top Stories

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 7:05 AM
Updated: Apr 15, 2020 7:05 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events