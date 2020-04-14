News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Feeding America
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Feeding America
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Freeze Warning - Flood Warning
View Alerts
Catching up with Wallen sisters
UNA's best talk coronavirus pandemic
Posted: Apr 14, 2020 7:58 PM
Updated: Apr 14, 2020 7:58 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
45°
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
47°
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
41°
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
45°
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
46°
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
Gov. Ivey, coronavirus task force working on plan to reopen Alabama
Huntsville mayor, business discuss re-opening city after coronavirus stay-at-home order
3,803 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
How many Huntsville shoppers are wearing masks during coronavirus crisis?
Mountain bikers found in Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County; missing since Sunday
3,809 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
Huntsville bar owner discusses customer's concerns whenever businesses reopen
3,836 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
Alabama lawmaker wants small businesses to re-open to fight coronavirus hardships
Community Events