News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Feeding America
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Feeding America
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Freeze Watch - Flood Warning
View Alerts
WATCH: Huntsville, Madison County officials give update on coronavirus response
WATCH: Huntsville, Madison County officials give update on coronavirus response
Posted: Apr 14, 2020 12:45 PM
Updated: Apr 14, 2020 12:45 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Few Clouds
56°
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
56°
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
52°
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
54°
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
59°
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Mountain bikers found in Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County; missing since Sunday
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
3,692 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
Albertville man charged with making child porn
3,803 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
'The gates are closed:' Huntsville parents frustrated by school district's 'blended learning plan'
Huntsville mayor, business discuss re-opening city after coronavirus stay-at-home order
2 troopers, 2 civilians hurt in Madison County, Huntsville motorcycle pursuit
Madison County woman says she lost more than $250 after grocery delivery driver never brought order
About a week for Huntsville Hospital to prepare for projected coronavirus surge
Community Events