Law Enforcement Challenges Amid Coronavirus

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 7:24 AM
Updated: Apr 14, 2020 7:24 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 3734

Reported Deaths: 99
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson61215
Mobile46817
Lee2508
Shelby2305
Chambers2128
Madison1873
Montgomery1355
Tuscaloosa1210
Marshall1022
Tallapoosa1015
Walker840
Etowah777
Baldwin721
Calhoun610
Marion564
Houston471
St. Clair430
Morgan420
Randolph404
Cullman391
Talladega381
Limestone370
Coffee360
Elmore350
Chilton330
Wilcox310
DeKalb270
Russell270
Jackson262
Pickens230
Marengo221
Lauderdale224
Sumter210
Pike210
Autauga191
Clarke190
Greene180
Coosa180
Bibb170
Hale150
Lowndes150
Macon151
Dallas140
Blount140
Clay140
Covington130
Henry130
Dale120
Cleburne120
Washington121
Barbour100
Franklin100
Colbert101
Choctaw100
Cherokee90
Lamar80
Lawrence80
Butler80
Escambia80
Monroe71
Perry60
Bullock50
Conecuh50
Fayette40
Winston40
Crenshaw30
Geneva10
Unassigned00
