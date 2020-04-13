Students Adjust To First Day Of Online Learning

Madison County Schools have started their blended learning program
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|612
|15
|Mobile
|468
|17
|Lee
|250
|8
|Shelby
|230
|5
|Chambers
|212
|8
|Madison
|187
|3
|Montgomery
|135
|5
|Tuscaloosa
|121
|0
|Marshall
|102
|2
|Tallapoosa
|101
|5
|Walker
|84
|0
|Etowah
|77
|7
|Baldwin
|72
|1
|Calhoun
|61
|0
|Marion
|56
|4
|Houston
|47
|1
|St. Clair
|43
|0
|Morgan
|42
|0
|Randolph
|40
|4
|Cullman
|39
|1
|Talladega
|38
|1
|Limestone
|37
|0
|Coffee
|36
|0
|Elmore
|35
|0
|Chilton
|33
|0
|Wilcox
|31
|0
|DeKalb
|27
|0
|Russell
|27
|0
|Jackson
|26
|2
|Pickens
|23
|0
|Marengo
|22
|1
|Lauderdale
|22
|4
|Sumter
|21
|0
|Pike
|21
|0
|Autauga
|19
|1
|Clarke
|19
|0
|Greene
|18
|0
|Coosa
|18
|0
|Bibb
|17
|0
|Hale
|15
|0
|Lowndes
|15
|0
|Macon
|15
|1
|Dallas
|14
|0
|Blount
|14
|0
|Clay
|14
|0
|Covington
|13
|0
|Henry
|13
|0
|Dale
|12
|0
|Cleburne
|12
|0
|Washington
|12
|1
|Barbour
|10
|0
|Franklin
|10
|0
|Colbert
|10
|1
|Choctaw
|10
|0
|Cherokee
|9
|0
|Lamar
|8
|0
|Lawrence
|8
|0
|Butler
|8
|0
|Escambia
|8
|0
|Monroe
|7
|1
|Perry
|6
|0
|Bullock
|5
|0
|Conecuh
|5
|0
|Fayette
|4
|0
|Winston
|4
|0
|Crenshaw
|3
|0
|Geneva
|1
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0