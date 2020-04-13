Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Freeze Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: Can it be spread through breathing?

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: Can it be spread through breathing?

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 7:52 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 7:54 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 3563

Reported Deaths: 93
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson59715
Mobile45415
Lee2368
Shelby2125
Chambers1988
Madison1873
Montgomery1194
Tuscaloosa1190
Tallapoosa984
Marshall972
Walker810
Etowah757
Baldwin711
Calhoun590
Marion483
Houston441
St. Clair420
Cullman391
Morgan380
Limestone370
Randolph364
Talladega340
Elmore330
Coffee310
Wilcox300
Chilton300
DeKalb260
Russell240
Jackson242
Pickens220
Marengo211
Lauderdale214
Sumter200
Pike200
Autauga191
Clarke190
Coosa180
Greene170
Bibb160
Hale150
Lowndes140
Clay140
Dallas140
Macon141
Blount130
Covington130
Washington121
Cleburne120
Henry110
Barbour100
Franklin100
Choctaw100
Colbert91
Dale80
Escambia80
Lamar80
Cherokee80
Lawrence80
Butler70
Perry60
Monroe61
Conecuh50
Bullock40
Fayette40
Winston40
Crenshaw30
Geneva10
Unassigned00
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 49°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events