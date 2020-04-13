Lawmaker Wants To Scale Back Stay At Home Order

WAAY 31's Breken Terry was live after asking State Senator Arthur Orr what he wants to see done.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|597
|15
|Mobile
|454
|15
|Lee
|236
|8
|Shelby
|212
|5
|Chambers
|198
|8
|Madison
|187
|3
|Montgomery
|119
|4
|Tuscaloosa
|119
|0
|Tallapoosa
|98
|4
|Marshall
|97
|2
|Walker
|81
|0
|Etowah
|75
|7
|Baldwin
|71
|1
|Calhoun
|59
|0
|Marion
|48
|3
|Houston
|44
|1
|St. Clair
|42
|0
|Cullman
|39
|1
|Morgan
|38
|0
|Limestone
|37
|0
|Randolph
|36
|4
|Talladega
|34
|0
|Elmore
|33
|0
|Coffee
|31
|0
|Wilcox
|30
|0
|Chilton
|30
|0
|DeKalb
|26
|0
|Russell
|24
|0
|Jackson
|24
|2
|Pickens
|22
|0
|Marengo
|21
|1
|Lauderdale
|21
|4
|Sumter
|20
|0
|Pike
|20
|0
|Autauga
|19
|1
|Clarke
|19
|0
|Coosa
|18
|0
|Greene
|17
|0
|Bibb
|16
|0
|Hale
|15
|0
|Lowndes
|14
|0
|Clay
|14
|0
|Dallas
|14
|0
|Macon
|14
|1
|Blount
|13
|0
|Covington
|13
|0
|Washington
|12
|1
|Cleburne
|12
|0
|Henry
|11
|0
|Barbour
|10
|0
|Franklin
|10
|0
|Choctaw
|10
|0
|Colbert
|9
|1
|Dale
|8
|0
|Escambia
|8
|0
|Lamar
|8
|0
|Cherokee
|8
|0
|Lawrence
|8
|0
|Butler
|7
|0
|Perry
|6
|0
|Monroe
|6
|1
|Conecuh
|5
|0
|Bullock
|4
|0
|Fayette
|4
|0
|Winston
|4
|0
|Crenshaw
|3
|0
|Geneva
|1
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0