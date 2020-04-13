Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Monday Fast Cast

Monday Morning's Top Stories

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 7:04 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 7:04 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events