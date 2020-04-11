News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Feeding America
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Feeding America
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Flood Warning
View Alerts
City Leaders Working on Plan to Reopen Businesses
They Say Safety is Still The Top Priority
Posted: Apr 11, 2020 6:34 PM
Updated: Apr 11, 2020 6:34 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
70°
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
72°
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
66°
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
70°
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
70°
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
'The gates are closed:' Huntsville parents frustrated by school district's 'blended learning plan'
Huntsville Hospital CEO: Marshall County is North Alabama’s coronavirus hot spot
Madison County woman says she lost more than $250 after grocery delivery driver never brought order
Decatur Morgan Hospital president announces resignation
3,008 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
Man from Arab killed in dump truck crash
Huntsville Police: Here’s what to do if people are violating the coronavirus stay at home order
3,032 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
2 killed, 2 hurt in three-vehicle DeKalb County crash
Community Events