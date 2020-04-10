Clear
NFL Player Helps Feed Families In Madison County

Philadelphia Eagles Safety Rudy Ford donated ten thousand dollars to provide hot meals for families.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 10:50 PM
Updated: Apr 10, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: James Hessler
