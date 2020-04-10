Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

Many in North Alabama facing financial hardship in coronavirus crisis

Many in North Alabama facing financial hardship as coronavirus crisis continues

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 8:32 PM
Updated: Apr 10, 2020 8:32 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events