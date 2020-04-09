News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Feeding America
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
Feeding America
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Cade Smith named UAH Athletic Director
Smith served as interim director for 10 months
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 9:12 AM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 9:12 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
66°
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
67°
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
63°
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
65°
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
68°
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
Coronavirus symptoms: 10 key indicators and what to do
Alabama Department of Labor now paying new federal stimulus benefit
2,472 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
Huntsville Utilities shuts water off for some customers during emergency repairs
Florence declares local state of emergency
2,499 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
48 people die from coronavirus in Alabama
Huntsville pulmonologist addresses coronavirus concerns for people with asthma
Here are the rules for Alabama’s coronavirus Stay At Home order
Community Events