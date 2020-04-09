Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect in custody in Boaz homicide Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rob's April 9th North Alabama Weather Forecast

Clear skies and cooler temperatures in North Alabama Thursday.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 6:32 AM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 6:32 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events