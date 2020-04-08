Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Tornado Watch View Alerts

Businesses Make Layoffs A New Reality For Many

The Coronavirus Pandemic has changed the life of a Lincoln County, TN woman

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 10:50 PM
Updated: Apr 8, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: James Hessler
Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events