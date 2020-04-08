Clear
BREAKING NEWS Alabama veterans home resident tests positive for coronavirus Full Story
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Mask making

Mask making

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 5:17 PM
Updated: Apr 8, 2020 5:17 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events