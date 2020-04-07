Clear

online schools

online schools

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 7:38 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 7:38 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton
Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events