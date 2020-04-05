News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Morgan County Rescue Squad called in after person falls at Hughes Cave
Full Story
Scottsboro Restaurant Struggling to Reopen After November Fire
Liberty Restaurant Hopes to be Open Soon for Curbside Service
Posted: Apr 5, 2020 6:21 PM
Updated: Apr 5, 2020 6:21 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
75°
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
75°
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
72°
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
74°
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
72°
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Here are the rules for Alabama’s coronavirus Stay At Home order
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
Stay at home order issued for Alabama to fight coronavirus
1,597 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
1,812 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
Law enforcement responds to new Alabama stay-at-home order
These North Alabama restaurants are open for to-go, curbside orders during coronavirus shutdown
31 people die from coronavirus in Alabama
CDC recommends Americans wear face masks voluntarily in public but some officials say they felt 'pressured' to draft new guidelines
1,614 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama
Community Events