Carson's Evening Forecast 4/5

Much of Monday, but rain chances start to increase late Monday and into Tuesday.

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 5:33 PM
Updated: Apr 5, 2020 5:33 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
