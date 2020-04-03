News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
First responders taking precautions due to virus
Decatur police are taking extra precautions to keep officers safe
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 10:42 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 10:42 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
59°
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
65°
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
63°
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
62°
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
61°
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Stay at home order issued for Alabama to fight coronavirus
Here are the rules for Alabama’s coronavirus Stay At Home order
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
WATCH: Gov. Kay Ivey announces coronavirus Stay At Home order
More than 1,400 coronavirus cases now confirmed in Alabama
These North Alabama restaurants are open for to-go, curbside orders during coronavirus shutdown
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office finds teen accused of kidnapping 3-year-old boy
White House: CDC to recommend Americans cover faces when outside to protect from coronavirus
21 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in Alabama
Tennessee governor issues statewide stay-at-home order
Community Events