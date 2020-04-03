Clear

Coronavirus crippling small businesses

Businesses classified as non-essential are having a hard time bringing in any revenue

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 10:40 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events