Clear
BREAKING NEWS Here are the rules for Alabama’s coronavirus Stay At Home order Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Stay at home order issued for Alabama to fight coronavirus Full Story

04/03/20 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 6:09 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 6:09 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events