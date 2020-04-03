Clear

WATCH: Huntsville, Madison County officials speak about area’s coronavirus outbreak

WATCH: Huntsville, Madison County officials speak about area’s coronavirus outbreak

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 1:00 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events