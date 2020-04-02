Clear

Huntsville Championship moved to April 2021

The Korn Ferry Tour is coming to Huntsville, just a little later than expected.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 3:51 PM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 3:51 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events