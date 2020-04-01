Clear

04/01/20 Late Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 10:34 PM
Updated: Apr 1, 2020 10:34 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events