Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Junior High School teacher tests positive for coronavirus Full Story

North Alabama churches prepare for empty Easter Sundays due to coronavirus

North Alabama churches prepare for empty Easter Sundays due to coronavirus

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 5:54 PM
Updated: Apr 1, 2020 5:54 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events