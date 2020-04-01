News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
04/01/20 Evening Weather
Kate's Forecast
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 4:36 PM
Updated: Apr 1, 2020 4:36 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Few Clouds
61°
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
66°
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
57°
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
61°
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
59°
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
Limestone County Sheriff: 2-year-old bitten by dog being airlifted to Vanderbilt hospital
100 cases of coronavirus reported in Madison County
UPDATE: Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville says 2 employees, 2 patients have coronavirus
17 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in Alabama
Alabama’s coronavirus death toll rises to 13
999 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
How to file for unemployment in Alabama
New policy will require everyone in Huntsville Hospital to wear a mask
White House projects 100,000 to 240,000 coronavirus deaths in America
Community Events