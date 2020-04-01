Clear

WATCH: Huntsville and Madison County leaders speak about local coronavirus outbreak

WATCH: Huntsville and Madison County leaders speak about local coronavirus outbreak

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 1:05 PM
Updated: Apr 1, 2020 1:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events