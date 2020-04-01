Clear

Ardmore seniors have played softball together for years

The Tigers have been on the diamond together since tee ball

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 9:07 AM
Updated: Apr 1, 2020 9:07 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events