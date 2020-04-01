Clear
BREAKING NEWS 17 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in Alabama Full Story

Wednesday Fast Cast

Wednesday Morning's Top Stories

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 7:29 AM
Updated: Apr 1, 2020 7:29 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events