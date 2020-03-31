Clear
BREAKING NEWS White House projects 100,000 to 240,000 coronavirus deaths in America Full Story

4 hospital employees test positive for coronavirus in Jackson County

4 hospital employees test positive for coronavirus in Jackson County

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 5:29 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2020 5:29 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events