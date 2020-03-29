Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

HUNTSVILLE POLICE REINFORCING SOCIAL DISTANCING AT PUBLIC SPACES

If you're caught with 10 or more people, you could be fined up to $200

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 11:16 PM
Updated: Mar 29, 2020 11:16 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events