Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Hospital CEO: More than 3,000 tested for coronavirus in North Alabama Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Huntsville, Madison officials March 28 coronavirus update

Huntsville, Madison officials March 28 coronavirus update

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 12:53 PM
Updated: Mar 28, 2020 12:53 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events