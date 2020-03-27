News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
North Jackson senior wants one more game
Coronavirus cancels sports
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 11:04 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 11:04 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Clear
71°
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
74°
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
70°
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
68°
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
68°
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
New Alabama health order closes more businesses, ends visitation at hospitals and nursing homes
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
These North Alabama businesses are closing at 5 p.m. Saturday due to coronavirus crisis
Alabama public schools closed, instruction from home for rest of year due to coronavirus
604 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama; Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties see increases
UPDATE: Morgan County deputies arrest murder suspect after chase
Shoals family shares agony of losing loved one to coronavirus
Huntsville police investigate fatal shooting, possible violation of gathering restrictions
13 Redstone Arsenal employees test positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus-related deaths reported in Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison counties
Community Events