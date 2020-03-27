Clear
BREAKING NEWS 604 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama; Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties see increases Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Parents concerned about online schoolwork

Parents concerned about online schoolwork

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 6:23 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 6:23 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events