News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS 604 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama; Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties see increases
Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Parents concerned about online schoolwork
Parents concerned about online schoolwork
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 6:23 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 6:23 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80°
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
81°
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
81°
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
83°
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
82°
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Alabama public schools closed, instruction from home for rest of year due to coronavirus
New Alabama health order closes more businesses, ends visitation at hospitals and nursing homes
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
UPDATE: Morgan County deputies arrest murder suspect after chase
'The lull before the storm:’ Athens-Limestone Hospital doctor warns of coronavirus surge
Coronavirus-related deaths reported in Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison counties
13 Redstone Arsenal employees test positive for coronavirus
Lt. Gov. says he's catching heat after criticizing Alabama’s handling of coronavirus crisis
Redstone Federal Credit Union says employee has coronavirus
604 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama; Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties see increases
Community Events