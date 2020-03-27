Clear
BREAKING NEWS 604 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama; Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties see increases Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Daycares Coronavirus

Daycares Coronavirus

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 4:38 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 4:38 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton
Huntsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events