Clear
BREAKING NEWS Coronavirus-related deaths reported in Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison counties Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Friday Fast Cast

Friday Morning's Top Stories

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 7:06 AM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 7:06 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events