Clear
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: 1 coronavirus case confirmed in Marshall County, 14 more in Madison, first in Colbert Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 386 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Madison County teacher tests positive for coronavirus

Madison County teacher tests positive for coronavirus

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 6:38 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 6:38 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events