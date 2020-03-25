News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory
View Alerts
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: How can I reduce anxiety during the coronavirus outbreak?
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: How can I reduce anxiety during the coronavirus outbreak?
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 2:56 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
61°
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Florence
Few Clouds
63°
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
61°
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Decatur
61°
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
64°
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
242 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
Former employees at Guntersville nursing home arrested for elder and sexual abuse
Coronavirus cases on the rise in Lauderdale, Limestone counties; state total at 283
Huntsville police identify pedestrian hit, killed on Memorial Parkway
Federal officials reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus aid package
1st coronavirus case confirmed in Morgan County; Limestone County gets 2nd case
Videos/photos of Tuesday's severe weather across North Alabama
Coronavirus cases increase in Cullman, Jackson, Limestone, Morgan counties
Huntsville police officer involved in wreck while responding to shooting
Community Events