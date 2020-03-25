News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS National Weather Service: Preliminary reports show EF-1 tornado in Colbert County
Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory
View Alerts
Coronavirus testing site reopening at John Hunt Park in Huntsville
Coronavirus testing site reopening at John Hunt Park in Huntsville
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 9:32 AM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 9:32 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
54°
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
56°
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
50°
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
54°
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
57°
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
1st coronavirus case confirmed in Morgan County; Limestone County gets 2nd case
Former employees at Guntersville nursing home arrested for elder and sexual abuse
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
242 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
Huntsville police: Avoid Highway 431 at Governors Bend, Parkhill area due to water on the road
Huntsville police identify pedestrian hit, killed on Memorial Parkway
Federal officials reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus aid package
2 suspects arrested for attempted murder in Scottsboro shooting
Coronavirus cases increase in Cullman, Jackson, Limestone, Morgan counties
Construction workers at Mazda-Toyota plant concerned about coronavirus
Community Events