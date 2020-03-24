News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory
View Alerts
First responders clean up after strong storms
A look at Tuesday's storm damage in Decatur
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 10:23 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 10:23 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
66°
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
67°
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Fayetteville
64°
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Decatur
Few Clouds
65°
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
66°
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
1st coronavirus case confirmed in Morgan County; Limestone County gets 2nd case
Former employees at Guntersville nursing home arrested for elder and sexual abuse
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
Huntsville police: Avoid Highway 431 at Governors Bend, Parkhill area due to water on the road
242 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
Wife of Phil Campbell mayor says she tested positive for coronavirus
Storm siren out of order in Limestone County
Construction workers at Mazda-Toyota plant concerned about coronavirus
Lightning strikes Huntsville home, displaces family of four
2 suspects arrested for attempted murder in Scottsboro shooting
Community Events