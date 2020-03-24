News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Election 2020
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
Coronavirus Concerns Q&A
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Tornado Watch issued for North Alabama, South Tennessee until 10 p.m.
Full Story
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Lightning strikes Huntsville home, displaces family of four
Lightning strikes Huntsville home, displaces family of four
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 3:34 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 3:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
75°
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Florence
Broken Clouds
78°
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72°
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Decatur
Few Clouds
75°
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
64°
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
1st coronavirus case confirmed in Morgan County; Limestone County gets 2nd case
Wife of Phil Campbell mayor says she tested positive for coronavirus
UPDATE: Here’s how many coronavirus cases we have in Alabama
Former employees at Guntersville nursing home arrested for elder and sexual abuse
196 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama
First case of coronavirus confirmed in Franklin County; Madison, Lauderdale numbers rise
Huntsville police: Avoid Highway 431 at Governors Bend, Parkhill area due to water on the road
Construction workers at Mazda-Toyota plant concerned about coronavirus
Storm siren out of order in Limestone County
Fatal wreck closes Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue, Redstone Federal Credit Union
Community Events