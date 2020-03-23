Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Pedestrian killed after being hit multiple times by cars

It happened on South Memorial Parkway near Redstone Federal Credit Union

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 10:46 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 10:54 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events