Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Decatur, Morgan County officials discuss coronavirus response Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Homeless organization is making a plan for possible coronavirus outbreak in Huntsville

Homeless organization is making a plan for possible coronavirus outbreak in Huntsville

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 9:55 AM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 9:55 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events