Clear

CORONAVIRUS BY THE NUMBERS VIA US STATES MAP

map shows states with cases, states of emergencies and deaths

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 8:09 PM
Updated: Mar 22, 2020 8:09 PM
Posted By: Ryan Berti
Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events